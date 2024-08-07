Road to Red Zone: Madisonville readies for new district opponents

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KXXV — Madisonville had an impressive 2023 campaign and now as they head into this fall, they’re looking to take the next step and make an even deeper postseason run.

“Every week, we go over our goals and expectations for the year,” senior offensive lineman Dean West said.

“How we want to play on Thanksgiving, win the district championship and go from there.”

“After the second-round playoff loss, they’ve been motivating us every day to go hard in the weight room, not only in the weight room but outside of there conditioning,” senior running back Philip Green said.

The Mustangs return about 70% of their offense from last season including their core nucleus of playmakers that know the program and can lead the way.

“These guys have been together since they were in 7th grade and really got a good core of seniors that can lead the team,” head coach Russell Urbantke said.

“Leadership is one of the big deals with the seniors and showing our younger guys how we do it, how we practice, and just doing the right things.”

Madisonville will lean on quarterback Ty Williams and running back Philip Green after the impact they made last fall — their presence allows the offense to pick up where they left off and continue to perfect the playbook.

“Really expecting big things from those guys and to hit the ground running,” Urbantke said.

“Everybody knows our schemes and our plays and we’re not reinventing the wheel and having to teach a whole lot.”

Realignment shook things up for Madisonville who will face many new district opponents this fall.

Urbantke loaded their non-district schedule with powerhouse programs like Malakoff and Columbus so that they’re battle tested and ready to go after a district championship.

“If you want to talk about it and you want to be about it you got to play them,” Urbantke said.

“Yes, we’re playing a preseason to get us ready for the district and so I want those tests early. I want some good tests that’ll push us and get us ready for our tough district schedule.”

Madisonville will open the season at home August 30 hosting Diboll at Mustang Stadium — kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Follow Donna on social media!