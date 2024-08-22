Road to Red Zone: Harker Heights Knights march into the 2024 season

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — The Harker Heights Knights 2024 season is underway and the atmosphere at practices is electric as the players are full of energy.

"You know, it gets them up earlier. They're excited to be here, then it gets them here after school — but more importantly on that side, we wanna play with great energy and enthusiasm and so if you're going to do that, you've got to practice that, you've got to train that — and so our kids have bought into that," said head coach, Mark Humble.

The Knights are in their scrimmage week, looking to adjust to a routine similar to game days.

"You're trying to get into your normal game week routine of your Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday leading to a Friday night, then you have the unique situation of scrimmages on Thursday and sometimes you play on Thursday night - so you get in your three day work week routine," Humble said.

Harker Heights finished 7-4 last year, and there is a mix of experience and young players on this team — as the season progresses, the group's identity begins to take form.

"That's what makes high school football unique. Every year is different, you know, every year that you go into, your team's different. Their chemistry is different. The personality and characters are different, especially for this year going in is like, what do we do and what are we going to hang our hat on? So that's really fun. How each team is a different year in and year out," Humble said.

The Knights first game is scheduled for August 30 at home against Cedar Park.

