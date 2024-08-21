Road to Red Zone: Ellison looks to bring energy into the 2024 season

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Ellison Eagles are coming off a 2-8 season but for this offseason, the team has seen a lot of growth that they are looking to execute on the field.

"Everything is a building block. You know, if you're not getting better, then you're getting worse. So we're still climbing, we're still getting better each time that we go out," head coach, Danny Servance, said.

"I've seen me and my brothers go through a lot. So it's a lot of growth and a lot change with the game speed. So I feel like we've grown a lot and came together more," running back and safety, Daryl Cannie Jr. said.

The Eagles are getting ready to play in their scrimmage and they are looking to see consistency and form the final roster

"You're also evaluating your players still. Maybe you're gonna make some position changes, maybe some depth chart changes, things like that," Servance said.

"I'm hoping to see a lot. I'm hoping to see a lot of energy because we've been having a lot of energy together. Last year, we didn't have as much energy going into the scrimmage, but like this year we have more energy," receiver, Prince Hall said.

With a large senior class on the team, the Eagles are looking to achieve the goals they set during the offseason.

"We're pretty good. So, I feel like we should do really good this season. Maybe win district. That is the goal, make it to the playoffs this year," Cannie Jr. said.

"I tell them as seniors this season is gonna go the way you want it to go. The things that you accept and the things that you promote is really how this season is gonna go," Servance said.

The Eagles start their season on August 30 on the road against Copperas Cove.

