Road to Red Zone: Chaparral's new coach leads team into the 2024 season

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — It's a new look for Chaparral Bobcats this season. Tyrell McCrea was announced as the head coach in July, and such a quick turnaround brings the catch-up process during fall practices.

"I don't think we'll ever catch up until we're done. You know, you'll always have that, you know, you're leaving something out feeling. Just because you didn't get that off season, but we're not gonna make excuses. I feel good about where we're right now. Of course, as a coach, you wanna have more in," McCrea said.

The Bobcats are going through their fall practice process and have a scrimmage under their belt. But, the coaching staff wants them to focus on more than just what's on the field.

"We've been asking them to be students first and they've responded, we've asked someone to step up to be leaders, taught them how to be leaders and they're slowly doing it. The respect is there for sure," McCrea said. "You can see that from, you know, when the whistle blows and they snap to it. But, you can tell that it's slowly but surely turning to where they trust in us a lot more. And that's what I knew, trust is built over time."

Chaparral enters only their third high school football season and for expectations, they just want to take it one week at a time.

"Our motto is eat, effort, attitude, and trust and that trust takes time. Once we build that trust, you know, we're gonna go into week one just worried about week one. If we can go 1-0, and finish that one strong, then we go to the next week and try to go 1-0," he said.

The Bobcats will take on the Lobos at home on August 30.

