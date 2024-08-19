Road to Red Zone: Bremond Tigers looking to build off last season's success

BREMOND, Texas (KXXV) — Last season, the Bremond Tigers finished second in their district and made it to the third round of the postseason.

Now, with some key players returning from injury this fall, they're looking to make an even deeper run in 2024.

“Anytime you can get to the third round of the playoffs and play in the big stadiums and the fans more and more come every week when you win in the playoffs, it's very exciting,” Tigers head coach Jeff Kasowski said.

“It definitely creates the want to do that again the next season.”

The Tigers return a majority of last year’s squad including 16 starters and this fall they’re ready for multiple upperclassmen to have breakout seasons.

“We feel really good,” Kasowski said.

“We've had a good summer of work — there's two or three of these kids that are juniors this year that have been starting since they were freshmen, so we've kind of just been waiting on, the next couple of years to see how good we can be.”

Bremond is in a competitive district with teams like Mart and Chilton but they feel good about contending for that top spot in 2024.

“I expect to win a lot of games just laying out there,” senior wide receiver Carson Crowley said.

“I think we have a really good shot win the district championship — with Mart and Chilton and everyone else in that district it’s really tough but I think with the tough competition, I think that will set us up great for a good playoff run and hopefully getting really far."



“You can go anywhere in town and everybody kind of knows what you got coming and what their expectations are for the upcoming year,” Kasowski said.

“Everybody's excited about this year with the kids we have coming back.”

While the Tigers have a multitude of weapons on offense, Coach Kasowski likes what he’s seeing from his defense.

“You know, any time we've done really good and went far in Bremond, we've had a great defense,” Kasowski said.

“I'm excited about our speed and athleticism defensively to be able to hold people's points down because I think any time you have a chance to stop people defensively, you got a good chance of winning.”

Bremond opens the season week one at Tiger Stadium, hosting Kerens — kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

