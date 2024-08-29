Road to Red Zone: Bosqueville Bulldogs look to ‘leave no doubt’

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Bosqueville Bulldogs are led by a new head coach for the 2024 season.

Reggie Patrick was named head coach back in February and has seen a lot of change happen during his short time with the Bulldogs.

"What's been really good is just kind of seeing the kids buy into the program that we started instilling when I got here in March. Now, you know, it's been a few months and we've had the whole summer, kids up here, we had great turnout this summer. So, they're kind of just building on that program that we've got going and the kids are buying in," Patrick said.

During fall practices, not only is there a bonding process with the players, but the coaching staff also needs to find how they operate the team together.

"It's been really neat. One of my favorite things is being able to coach coaches also. Not just the kids and, it's one of my favorite parts about football is just talking ball. And so getting to do that with the new staff and getting everybody on the same page so that they can translate that over to the kids it's been great," he said.

Last season, the Bulldogs finished 1-9 and have won four total games the last two years. But for this year, they have a slogan to represent the 2024 season.

"Our big motto is leave no doubt. We're making sure every day they go out there to practice and the games that they're leaving no doubt that they're the most prepared team on the field each week," Patrick said.

Bosqueville will host Bartlett on Friday, August 30 to start their season.

Follow Shahji on social media!