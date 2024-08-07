Road to Red Zone: Bishop Reicher looks to 'Burn the Boats' this season

WACO, Texas (KXXV — Bishop Reicher enters the 2024 season with a new head football coach, Nick York, and he's bringing excitement to the community.

In fact, during his interview with 25 News, people driving by started honking their support for the team.

"There's probably been four or five cars since we started this morning that have driven by and done that exact thing right there — the community's been, you know, they're bought in just as much as the kids are," York said.

Last year, the Cougars finished the season without a win and before that, one win. Going into this season, they want to do better.

"It didn't feel great last season, because I would say that we worked pretty hard, but maybe, maybe we didn't work hard enough if we didn't win a game," said sophomore player, Damian Fernandez.

"But I feel like we're going to win a good amount of games this year."

"Our definition of success is, how do we feel like we made progress? You know, how do we feel like from day one — to me, day one was in the spring. Whenever we first started working and I feel like we've had success so far as far as our kids coming to work, working hard buying into what we're doing," York said.

Along with a new head coach, the team has a new motto for motivation this season. Burn the Boats.

"There is this leader in the old times and he went to war with these like other people and they had to sail there and their warriors were getting like antsy and like getting nervous about it. So, they got his generals to burn their own boats. So they had to go home on the enemy team's boats," sophomore Kaison Biles said.

The Cougars first game of the season will be on August 29 at home against the Outlaws.

