Local coaches react to the possibility of a 7A class

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — During the Texas High School Coaches Association convention last week, the topic of there being a 7A class was discussed with members, saying it's very much a possibility down the line.

"The most honest and genuine reaction is where are we at? Are we in 6A or are we in 7A? — I'll tell you if it's a good idea or a bad idea when you tell me where we're going to be," said Midway Athletic Director Brad Shelton.

"I think that's a really interesting topic right now, you know, with what they've done with changing the playoff structure a little bit and all classifications for team sports," said Lake Belton head football coach Brian Cope.

Local schools continue to grow and the expansion of classes continues to get closer to reality — there are some limitations coaches see, but they also see benefits.

"It creates new experiences for kids — we got to play at a grass field against Cleburne last year," Cope said.

"Our kids haven't played on a grass field since probably seventh grade, and so for them to get to see those and get to see a new part and, you know, life's an adventure."

There are already changes being made by the UIL with split divisions in the postseason — with expansions like that, coaches are ready to see more student athletes succeed.

"I can remember even back in the early 80's when my dad was an offensive coordinator in Houston where one team made the playoffs and now four teams make the playoffs," Cope said.

"I think one of the things that the UIL in Texas has done such a great job of is that they've given kids opportunities to experience postseason success."

"I'm really excited about what that will do that in the coming years and what it will look like — obviously having two state championships in 6A for basketball and volleyball and all this," Shelton said.

"It's kind of cool — there's more opportunities for kids to achieve success on a more competitive playing field."

The possibility of a 7A class is still a ways away but for now, our local teams get ready for the upcoming football season.

