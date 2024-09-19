Live Oak debuts new football field

WACO, Texas — Last Friday, the Live Oak Falcons played their first game on their new football field.

The area originally had their baseball field and then the land extended for the gridiron. The families of Live Oak helped out and the athletics program is thankful for how close the community is.

"It was one of the things like in private school, you have a lot of dreams, right? And you just kind of go see where we're gonna go from there," Athletic Director, Brice Helton said.

"Thankfully, we had a great group of families at Live Oak and parents and family that saw vision and come in and help make it happen — just to see the opportunities before our school ahead and just the whole thing has just been amazed by just the blessing of our parents and the way that they made this happen," he said.

The Falcons will return to their new field on Friday against Hill Country.

Follow Shahji on social media!