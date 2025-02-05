La Vega girls basketball wins 4th straight district title

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — La Vega Pirates girls basketball beat Lorena 62-33 to win their final regular season game and celebrate a fourth straight district championship on Tuesday night.

The Pirates celebrated senior night before the game — it was an emotional ceremony, as the players who have been part of at least one state title celebrate their final season.

Their season is not over yet, though — it's only beginning. Playoffs start on Monday, as La Vega awaits their first opponent for the postseason.

La Vega looks to win their third straight state championship.

