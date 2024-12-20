La Vega falls in 4A State Championship to Carthage 28-14

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXXV) — La Vega and Carthage had their long-awaited state title rematch from 2019. It was a tough battle all game — Carthage would take control but the Pirates would continue to fight.

La Vega would eventually fall as they lost to the Bulldogs 28-14.

"I mean it was great to get here — wish we would have won it, but hey, it was a fun journey," said senior Eythan Thompson.

"We had our ups and downs, but hey, we got here, we played the best ball we could play.'

"It doesn't hurt getting beat — I mean getting beat is part of life. Getting beat is part of a game," said head coach, Don Hyde said.

"What hurts is the fact that I couldn't have done more to get these guys what they wanted because they wanted the state championship."

There's a bittersweet feeling to this season — seniors played their final game in a La Vega uniform and for senior Bryson Roland, he played his final game with his brother Caden.

"It meant a lot, just going out there playing my last — it meant a lot going out there playing my last high school game with him," Roland said with tears in his eyes.

"I'm still going to see him at the house, but it won't be how it used to be — I'm just glad I got to have one more with him."

"There's a lot of great young players we have on our team — I feel like they're still going to like, bring it for La Vega," Thompson said.

"I think we're gonna be back here next year."

The Pirates finish the season 12-4 — with the 2024 season-ending, the seniors get to reflect on what was and what's next.

"This senior class has got great kids in it — I could have brought a bunch of them, but at the end of the day I brought two kids who've gone to battle with me for four years on Friday nights," Hyde said.

"It's been fun — I wouldn't have nobody else than big Eythan and my guys," Roland said.

"It's been great, man. I love opening up the run holes for Bryson because I know once he sees some green it's going to the house," Thompson said.

The Pirates fall in Arlington, but they will look to do whatever it takes to make it back to AT&T Stadium.

