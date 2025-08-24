MCC Volleyball gets ready for its inaugural season

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — At the Highlands gym, McLennan Community College is getting ready for its first volleyball season.

Watch the full story here:

MCC Volleyball gets ready for their inaugural season

"It's special, really, and to be, I mean, a lot of people think that head coach is like the one who does everything really, it's the girls that are working hard," MCC volleyball head coach Kyle Anema said.

"I'm just really honored to be considered one of the first to support the team and make a name for the program," MCC volleyball's Addison Lippe said.

This is a group that has not been around each other long, but they have quickly developed a bond.

"This is the first team I've had that has had no drama. It feels like I've known these girls for years, and some of them I have, some of them I literally just met a month ago, and are some of my closest friends," Lippe said.

"It's been incredible, honestly, the way that they bonded together has been awesome," Anema said.

Seven players on the roster are local to our neighborhoods, and just like that, these student athletes go from district rivals to teammates.

"I remember playing Kaydence and Shataviah and all of them during district, and then now just being on the same team is just amazing, and it's so different because they used to be a rival and now they're a teammate," Lippe said.

Multiple programs at MCC are decorated — for this newly formed volleyball squad, they want to maintain that reputation.

"I think the expectation is there and the support from the administration is incredible too, so they've given us the resources to do it, and I don't see why we can't do it, if not this season very soon," Anema said.

MCC will host a community free block party to celebrate the volleyball team's first season on Thursday, August 28, from 4-7 p.m.

