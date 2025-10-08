Baylor volleyball preps for road trip to Arizona

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — No. 16 Baylor volleyball looks to bounce back after a home loss to No. 18 Kansas, ending the Bears three game win streak.

Baylor volleyball preps for Arizona road trip

Now, Baylor heads on the road for a pair of games against Arizona State and Arizona. This will be the fifth all-time match up against ASU and the Bears want to tune last game's loss into motivation and get back into the win column.

"I personally like the quote that says, you are only as good as your last game, so we just have to think about the next game. We know that you have great opponents in the Big 12, so we have to be able to focus on the on the game ahead," middle blocker Manuela Bibinbe said.

"I think it definitely lit a fire in our bellies. It stung and it hurt a lot because I mean that would have set us up really well for a Big 12 championship,and that's still maintainable," setter Harley Kreck said.

In order to get back in the win column, the Bears have to take down ASU. A team that they have only experienced at home and never on the road. Like Baylor, Arizona State is great at home.

"Arizona State, we've never been there. They're newer to the Big 12 in the past 2-3 years they've come to us. And so I think we're excited to go and put on a show in someone else's house and go home and take that pride away from them. I'm excited — think road wins are awesome just to be able to do it without your home environment," Kreck said.

"We know that they have great fielders, great players all around, but just our ability to execute a game plan that we are giving could make the difference," Bibinbe said.

Baylor vs ASU is set for Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

