ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — The Robinson Rockets have a new head coach this season, Kevin Brown.

Watch the full story here:

Road to Red Zone 2025: Robinson Rockets

Brown arrives from TCU, where he served as a collegiate coach and graduate assistant. The Rockets are coming off a great season and Brown has taken the time to bond with the team over the summer.

He also has seen how passionate the Robinson community is.

"I'm wearing a state championship softball t-shirt, and so that was kind of my first taste of the Robinson community when I went and watched them play Salado at home," Brown said.

"The football players back their trucks up to the outfield and they're banging on the fence and Rockets never quit and next thing I know it's just bomb after bomb and we win 13-12. My mind goes to Friday nights. This community is gonna support you," he said.

The Rockets open the season on Friday, Aug. 29 on the road against West.

Follow Shahji on social media!