Baylor football drops to Arizona 41-17

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Baylor Bears return on the road to face a red hot Arizona team.

Baylor is coming off a lopsided 55-28 loss to Utah at home to put them at 5-5 with two games left in the season.

It was a back and forth start in the first half as the Bears opened with a touchdown to take the early lead. Going into halftime, the Bears were leading 17-14.

In the second half, Arizona would take the lead in the third quarter to make it 21-17.

The 4th quarter is where Arizona pulled away after a string of touchdowns and interceptions.

TD NO. 3 FOR #3 pic.twitter.com/jztP4hbP4q — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) November 22, 2025

Baylor collapsed in the second half to bring them to 5-6 for the season.

The Bears end their season at home against Houston.

