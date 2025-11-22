Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Baylor football drops to Arizona 41-17

Baylor
Baylor University
Baylor
Posted

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Baylor Bears return on the road to face a red hot Arizona team.

Baylor is coming off a lopsided 55-28 loss to Utah at home to put them at 5-5 with two games left in the season.

It was a back and forth start in the first half as the Bears opened with a touchdown to take the early lead. Going into halftime, the Bears were leading 17-14.

In the second half, Arizona would take the lead in the third quarter to make it 21-17.

The 4th quarter is where Arizona pulled away after a string of touchdowns and interceptions.

Baylor collapsed in the second half to bring them to 5-6 for the season.

The Bears end their season at home against Houston.

Follow Shahji on social media!

Facebook

Instagram

X

More stories from Shahji Adam
Next Page

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood