Jonesboro advances to 1A state championship

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Jonesboro Eagles are heading to the state championship.
Jonesboro run-ruled Slocum 10-0 to win and advance. They scored in every inning except one and the game itself broke open in the bottom of the second, where they scored three runs to lead 4-0.
#UILState Girls Softball 1A Semifinal FINAL SCORE:— Texas UIL (@uiltexas) May 28, 2024
The Eagles finished 9-1 in district play and have now won 12 games straight.
The 1A state championship is on Wednesday, May 29th at 4:00 p.m.