Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Jonesboro advances to 1A state championship

UIL
University Interscholastic League
UIL
Posted at 1:36 PM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 14:36:58-04

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Jonesboro Eagles are heading to the state championship.

Jonesboro run-ruled Slocum 10-0 to win and advance. They scored in every inning except one and the game itself broke open in the bottom of the second, where they scored three runs to lead 4-0.

The Eagles finished 9-1 in district play and have now won 12 games straight.

The 1A state championship is on Wednesday, May 29th at 4:00 p.m.

Follow Shahji on social media!

Facebook

Instagram

X

More stories from Shahji Adam
Next Page

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019