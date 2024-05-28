Jonesboro advances to 1A state championship

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Jonesboro Eagles are heading to the state championship.

Jonesboro run-ruled Slocum 10-0 to win and advance. They scored in every inning except one and the game itself broke open in the bottom of the second, where they scored three runs to lead 4-0.

The Eagles finished 9-1 in district play and have now won 12 games straight.

The 1A state championship is on Wednesday, May 29th at 4:00 p.m.

