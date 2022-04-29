Watch
Italy takes Game One with Bosqueville 19-3

After knocking out Bosqueville in the regional semifinals in 2021, Italy moved one step closer to eliminating the Bulldogs again, winning game one of the series 19-3.
Macey Cooper, Emily Janek and Keri Scott all hit two-run doubles to left field in the first inning to give Italy an early 6-0 lead. They would not surrender it.

Game Two of the series is set for 8:00 p.m. Friday night at the Waco ISD Athletic Complex.

