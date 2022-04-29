Watch
Crawford kicks off playoff push with 23-1 win

Crawford SB.jpg
Posted at 11:21 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 00:25:47-04

WACO, Texas — After coming up just short of a state title in 2021, the Crawford Lady Pirates kicked off their redemption tour with a dominant 23-1 win over Wortham in five innings.

The Lady Pirates scored 18 runs in the first inning alone behind two home runs from first baseman Kylie Ray and another blast from Taylor Gholke.

With the win, Crawford advances to the area round.

