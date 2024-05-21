China Spring Tennis medals at state championship for 1st time in program history

CHINA SPRING, Texas — For the first time in China Spring history, a tennis team won medals at the state championship as Brady Oakley and Linsy London took home third place.

"I mean, it's surreal. I mean, it's something you can't really, like, put into words. But, I can't really take all the credit for it," Oakley said.

"We go to other lessons, we go to tennis practice here and then we go to lessons after school until like seven. And I don't know, I think we put in the work to be there," London said.

A feel good win, but also a bittersweet feeling as London finishes up her senior year and gets ready to head off to Texas A&M for her next chapter.

"This was my dream. Like, this is kind of what I've kind of worked my whole high school towards. I mean, going to regionals as a freshman and getting out first round knowing that, I mean, that wasn't bad for a freshman but knowing how much I can grow and then seeing how much I have grown since then is pretty special," London said.

The pair have played tennis together for a long time and to finally get to the state tournament was the perfect swan song.

"I wanted to help provide the best senior senior year I could for her. She's done an amazing job at giving me just such a great junior year. So I'm so thankful," Oakley said.

"I think the same. It's just, he's helped me get to where I am right now. I don't think I could have done this with anyone else," London said.

With one of the dynamic duo heading off the college, the Cougars will look to bring back more hardware next season.

