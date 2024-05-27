Central Texas softball teams prep for state tournament

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The high school softball state tournament is officially here, and four local teams are making their way to Austin.

In the 1A semifinals, Jonesboro will be taking on Slocum in their first state tournament appearance — the Eagles have won 11 games straight and will look to advance to the finals. First pitch is at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

In 2A, the Crawford Lady Pirates have a big test against Shiner, who have only lost three games. The Pirates are tested though as they beat big rival Riesel in three games to make to the state semifinals. They have a late first pitch of 7 p.m. on Tuesday as well.

Lady Pirates are HEADED BACK TO STATE after beating Riesel 7-4 in game 3!! pic.twitter.com/jgHDt5Cgvp — Crawford ISD (@crawfordisd) May 25, 2024

Lake Belton finished undefeated in district play and are also playing in the state tournament for the first time in program history. The Broncos will take on Melissa in the 5A semifinals on Friday at 10 a.m.

Midway made their way to the 6A semifinals after a thriller win in game three over Rockwall. The Panthers have the late game on Friday against Humble Kingwood at 7 p.m.

All state semifinal and final games will be taking place at Red & Charline McCombs field.

