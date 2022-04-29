Academy, Teague split Bi-District Doubleheader

WACO, Texas — After Teague shut out Academy 8-0 in Game One of their bi-district playoff series, the Bumblebees turned the tables in Game Two, winning 8-1 and forcing a winner-takes-all game three.

In the first game, Kalee Cuevas was effective in the circle, stymieing the Academy bats on the way to a complete game shut out.

She was less successful in Game Two. Jerica Henry slapped a two-run single up the middle to break things open. Teague would score a late consolation run but could not mount a greater comeback.

Game Three of the series will take place Monday evening at the Waco ISD Athletic Complex.

