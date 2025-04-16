University High School holds signing day for a dozen athletes

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — At University High school, the Trojans held a signing day Wednesday. Twelve student athletes signed on the dotted line to continue playing sports at the collegiate level.

We have players staying locally. JD Bell goes from Trojan to Crusader as he continues his football career at UMHB. His teammate Micah Willis joins rival school Hardin-Simmons. Both players are excited for their next chapter

"I just stay humble about everything. Just God bless bless me for with everything I got and the skills I have and I'm just, I'm just happy about everything right now," Bell said.

"It's been a long four years just thinking about it, especially when I see my older brother sign, seeing other people sign before me, it's just a big opportunity that it's probably my turn to get to do it," Willis said.

Full list of signings:

JD Bell (UMHB) - Football

Semyia Drakes (North Country Community College) - Girls Basketball

Ladarrius Evans (Nelson University) - Football

Aviana Guiterrez (Chicago State University) - Girls Soccer

Imeri Hernandez (Huston-Tilloston University) - Girls Soccer

Taliyah Johnson (Cedar Valley College) - Volleyball

Gio Longoria (Tyler Junior College) - Football

Carlos Navarro (Southwestern College) - Football

Janelis Rubio (Cedar Valley College) - Volleyball

Zay Ruiz (McMurry University) - Football

No’Viante Walker (Hutchinson Community College) - Football

Micah Willis (Hardin-Simmons University) - Football

