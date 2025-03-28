La Vega's Eythan Thompson makes history in powerlifting

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — La Vega's Eythan Thompson made history.

He won the state championship for power lifting for the second year in a row.

Earlier this year, Thompson signed with the University of Houston to continue playing football.

He's the first person in Pirate program history to win back-to-back titles, raising his confidence going into the championship.

"I mean it was great. I mean, I wish I could have did into more sports, but hey, I'll take it...I knew I won before even the final lift, but I knew that I like, I wanted to like try to get the best title I can get," Thompson said.

For the bench press, Thompson lifted 550, 750 for squat, 635 for deadlift. He won the state title with a total of 1300.

Follow Shahji on social media!