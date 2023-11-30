Jake Spavital to be Baylor's new offensive coordinator

WACO, Texas — Jake Spavital is set to be the next offensive coordinator for the Baylor Bears, sources confirmed to KXXV, and it brings a new era to the Bears offense.

Spavital takes over the position after the Bears parted ways with now former offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes after the Baylor Bears finished with a 3-9 record and only won one game at McLane Stadium in the 2023 season. Baylor finished the season with a 34-31 loss to West Virginia.

Jake Spavital arrives from California as he was the offensive coordinator for the Golden Bears. The Bears finished 8th in the PAC-12 with a 6-6 record. The Californa Golden Bears averaged nearly 32 points per game.

Other notable coaching jobs was holding the co-position as the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M in 2013 before taking over the position and also being the quarterbacks coach. He also was the head coach for Texas State from 2019 before being fired in 2022 and he finished his time with the Bobcats with a 13-35 overall record with no winning seasons.

Baylor recently retained head coach Dave Aranda for the 2024 season. Aranda will be entering his 4th year with the Baylor Bears and currently in his career with Baylor, he posts a 23-25 record. Now, they have found who will lead the offense as the portal gets set to open soon and the Bears want to make

After the loss to West Virginia, Aranda spoke on wanting to improve with the portal as he showed regret with not using it the year prior, but showed excitement for the future of the program as the freshman and sophomore class will look to lead the way.

The Bears will look to show improvement as since their Big 12 title win in 2021, they have been 9-16 the past two seasons.