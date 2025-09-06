Central Texas Gameday: Week 2

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — For week 2 of Central Texas Gameday, Shahji Adam and Donna Conrad are previewing Baylors matchup against SMU.

The Baylor Bears have won all 13 games against SMU, but Saturday's game is the first time in over a decade the two teams will go head-to-head. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. at SMU.

Watch Central Texas Gameday here at 10:00 a.m. or on 25News:

https://www.kxxv.com/live

Also this week:

Texas A&M is taking on Utah State at Kyle Field - it's Aggies vs. Aggies. Kickoff is Saturday at 11:45 a.m.

We'll also be taking a look back at the Longhorn's loss to Ohio State in their season opener.

Plus, hear from a Temple native who's SMU's radio analyst for football!

Don't miss all the action on Central Texas Gameday, every Saturday morning at 10 a.m.