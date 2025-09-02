WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The first road game of the season is here for the Baylor Bears and for the first time in nearly a decade, the team will face SMU.

Consider it a rivalry re-ignited.

Watch the full story here:

Baylor football looks to bounce back against SMU

"I think everybody's just ready, you know, first away game of the season, so we're just ready to put the work that we're about to put in this week, all on full display," wide receiver Kobe Prentice said.

"I think anytime, you know, you have conferences that are just across, the landscape, from East Coast to West Coast and from central to all over, I think it's good to have a rival or to have an opponent that's just down the street," Baylor football head coach Dave Aranda said.

Baylor's offense and defense were put through the fire against Auburn, but the Bears hope to use the experience to prepare for the second game of the season.

"For sure I think they're very two different runners, but if for sure will help us out and give us more things to put in to stop the run," safety Kenrick Simpkins said.

"They're a good group of guys, you know, they got some athletic guys. They're very talented, but like I said, we just gotta prepare this week and make sure we're focused and locked in and worried about us," Prentice said.

Despite still looking to get its first win of the season, the Bears maintain confidence in themselves for the year.

"I think the confidence hasn't left, you know, confidence is there as far as getting the win. We need to win because we just, put one to bed the last game. We're not more so looking at who the opponent or the ranking a lot. We just needed a win and we're hungry for a win right now, so it's very important and it will be a very huge win for this program and this team," Simpkins said.

"The message to the team is that we're a good team and we've got a lot of talent and guys have sacrificed a bunch to get to this point. We can win a lot of games and I believe that wholeheartedly. I know our team does, " Aranda said.

"It just sucks to lose, you know, the negativity that comes with losing and just all of it, but told him to represent out in class and just on campus and just the whole thing, be proud of it, we're gonna win here soon," he said.

Baylor takes on SMU this Saturday at 11 a.m.

Follow Shahji on social media!