WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Baylor Bears are putting last weekend's loss to Auburn in the rear view mirror and are now taking aim at SMU.

The team has a historic, early morning match up this weekend against the Mustangs. It will be the first time in more than a decade these two teams will face off.

Voice of Baylor Bears, John Morris previews SMU matchup

One of the most memorable match ups was in 2014, when the Baylor Bears opened McLane Stadium against the Mustangs

For the voice of the Baylor Bears, John Morris, he recalls that memorable game.

"President George Bush was here. George W. Bush, his wife, Laura is an SMU grad. They were both here, he tossed the coin to start the game and then Baylor went to work and it was 45-0 was the score in that game. So, it was very memorable. It opened McLane Stadium in a great way," Morris said.

College football is all about the rivalries and for Baylor the last couple of seasons, they've had old rivalries renewed.

"I do like that. I just think there's a little more to that, in non-conference when you do your schedule, if you can play a team you've got some history with...I really do like that. I hope it continues. I know SMU plays here next year. I'm not sure beyond that," Morris said.

Baylor is looking for their first win of the season — against the Mustangs on the road, is it a must win situation?

"I never liked the term must-win situation because what happens if you lose? If you don't win, do you pack it in and you don't play anymore this season?" he said.

"I think it's a big game, just like the Auburn game was a big game, just like Samford's gonna be next week. So every game just kind of stands on its own,is a really big game.

Baylor takes on SMU this Saturday at 11 a.m.

