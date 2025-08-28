Enjoying a gameday weekend in Aggieland this season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Get ready for game days in Aggieland, and there's more fun and activities that extend outside of Kyle Field.

Game Day Merch

Aggie Maroon floods College Station for game day and there are several shops you can get your game day gear at, including accessories, tailgate supplies, and more.

Aggieland Outfitters, Hullabaloo Ave, Maroon U and The Warehouse @ C.C Creations are a few places you can swing by.

Historic Northgate

Northgate is one of the oldest traditions at Texas A&M, with a history dating back to the 1930s. Its growth expanded as A&M grew, to meet the needs of students and faculty as a place to eat, drink and socialize.

You can stop by one of its famous establishments, like Dixie Chicken, The Corner Bar and Rooftop Grill or Chimy's to take in the Aggie history and some good food.

Century Square Biergarten

Pre-game festivities at the Century Square Biergarten can look like enjoying food, brews, live music and a free game-day shuttle to and from Kyle Field. A parking garage is also available for game attendees.

Aggie Park

Found in the heart of the Texas A&M campus, Aggie Park is designed to be a popular place on game day weekend - outside of Kyle Field.

The outdoor site offers tailgating, water features, an outdoor amphitheater, a performance pavilion and public Wi-Fi.

Aggieland Official Watch Party

For those who don't have tickets to a home game, Stage 12 is the location for the official Aggieland watch party close to Kyle Field.

There, you can watch the game on its massive screen and enjoy drinks, grab-and-go meals and drinks at the bar.

Photo Ops

You can capture your game day weekend moments at these picture-perfect photo op locations.

Kyle Field

All the traditions and football game day experience happens at Kyle Field. Being capable of holding almost 103,000 fans, the energy and spirit surrounding Aggie football is felt by all.

You can view this year's football schedule here and purchase tickets.

Kickoff to the 2025-2026 season is Saturday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m., with Texas A&M taking on UTSA.