Baylor Quarterback selected to 2025 Davey O'Brien Award Watch List

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor University quarterback Sawyer Robertson has been selected to the 2025 Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award Preseason Watch List, announced Thursday by the Davey O'Brien Foundation.

This is the third national college football preseason award watch list that Robertson has been selected for; he was also selected to the 2025 Maxwell Award Watch List and the Wuerffel Trophy honors.

He's also been named a preseason All-Big 12 and All-Texas selection. He also holds the nation’s best Total QBR at 83.7.

The prestigious award, which honors the nation's best college quarterback, is the oldest of its kind in the country. Robertson is among 36 quarterbacks recognized nationally, and he is one of eight representing the Big 12 Conference, the highest of any league.

Robertson, a fifth-year player, enjoyed a standout season in 2024, guiding the Bears to eight victories, including a six-game winning streak to close the regular season. He completed the season with 3,071 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions, achieving a completion rate of 62.2 percent. Additionally, he contributed to the ground game with 230 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 63 attempts. His performance ranks him among the best in Baylor program history for single-season efficiency, passing yards, completions, completion percentage, touchdowns, and touchdown-to-interception ratio. He also recorded four games with more than 300 passing yards, highlighted by a career-high 445 yards and two touchdowns against LSU in the Texas Bowl.

The Preseason Watch List was compiled by a subset of the Davey O'Brien National Selection Committee based on past Division I career performances and expectations for the upcoming 2025 season. The official Midseason Watch List is set to be announced on Oct. 21, which will feature active quarterbacks from the preseason list as well as those recognized as weekly Great 8 recipients and other approved players.

The Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2025 will be revealed on Oct. 28. For the fifth consecutive year, fan voting on social media will provide players with bonus votes during the semifinalist, finalist, and winner voting stages.

Semifinalists from the QB Class will be named on Nov. 12, while the three finalists will be unveiled on Nov. 25. The 2025 Davey O'Brien Award winner will be announced live on ESPN during The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 11.

The 49th Annual Davey O'Brien Awards Dinner, honoring the award winner, will take place on Feb. 16, 2026, at The Fort Worth Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.