Baylor preps for Texas Bowl against LSU

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Baylor Bears are getting ready for the Texas Bowl in their final game of the season.

"I think it's really special, especially for the seniors — my heart for them and like all their work for this program over the last four years," said quarterback, Sawyer Robertson.

"I'm so happy that they get to play another game, and that I get to play with them."

"It means everything to me — it's the right way to go out for your final year," said senior linebacker, Matt Jones.

"You've been here so long it's a good way to go out — you have to go celebrate one last time with your teammates, the team who got you to where you are right now."

Bowl games usually include players opting out of playing, but a new trend has players sticking around for bowl games to play one final game with their team.

"I don't get why you wouldn't want to, it's just another opportunity to play football with your brothers," Robertson said.

"It's good to see like everybody like not just on this team but like across the country that that starting to be the memo."

"We love football, it's what we've done — it's saved us. It's got us here," Jones said.

"You've gotten this far, you've done everything you can, you've sacrificed so much, you've worked so hard — why just stop now? Why not go finish the season strong?"

BOOM - our ticket allotment is SOLD OUT.



See you in Houston, Baylor Family! 👊#SicEm pic.twitter.com/MDq9YXzdFp — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) December 17, 2024

Houston will have a Baylor nation problem with the Bears ticket allotment sold out — the Bears are set to play against LSU.

"The fans, they showed out this year — they did their part, they did good, they brought a lot of energy," Jones said.

"Having them sell it out — it's a good feeling knowing that our fans, our family, they're going all the way to Houston to support us on New Year's Eve."

"I think just hanging out with everybody again one last time — the bowl game activity is going to be fun," Robertson said.

"They have the rodeo for the Texas Bowl, just a super awesome bowl game and so we're all really excited about that."

Baylor takes on LSU on December 31 — kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

