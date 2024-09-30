A new season begins for Baylor Equestrian

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The fall season marks the return of Equestrian competition to Baylor.

The Bears are coming off of a victory in a scrimmage against Tarleton State — for this young squad, it's a way for the coaches to get the riders back to form.

"It's an opportunity for them to kind of shake off some nerves, for the freshmen to get their first feel in the college format, for our veteran returners just to get out there and get the feel of being back on these horses and catch riding again before we play our first true opponent on October 10," said Equestrian head coach, Casie Maxwell.

The bonding process begins with the riders and the staff as new coaches join the team and the chemistry is already there.

"Everybody's jumped in like they've been here — all of our 13 freshmen, both of our two new coaches," Maxwell said.

"I think for our coaches, it helps that they were both competitors in the format — one was already coaching at a previous university, so it helps them just kind of dive right a little bit seamlessly and really just get to know Baylor."

"I think our upper classmen have done a great job of just immersing everyone — really putting their arms around them, but challenging them too and telling them to step up to the plate. I think it's gone really well," Maxwell said.

This is also the first time seeing this young squad after last season's Big 12 championship appearance — with the new season fast approaching, Baylor knows what they are capable of.

"We came so close to several top five opponents last year — several times within a point or two, and so we're right there — we're right there on the cusp," Maxwell said.

"This year, there's just a little bit more experience under their belt, a little more confidence — for them, I expect them to come out swinging."

Baylor's season begins on October 10 on the road against TCU at 10 a.m.

Follow Shahji on social media!