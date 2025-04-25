CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — The State High School golf championship is about to be decided and the China Spring Cougars want to continue their historic run.

Watch the full story here:

China Spring golf's historic State Tournament run

For the first time since the 1980s, both the Cougar boys and girls golf teams will be competing in the State Tournament.

"I think it's refreshing. I think that a lot of people's hard work is paying off, and I'm just glad for everyone. I'm glad everyone gets the opportunity to showcase what they've practiced," junior Hannah Antunes said.

"I think it's pretty exciting. We fell just short last year, but this year we got the opportunity and we're all excited to play. We all had a goal set from the beginning of the year and we were pretty determined on making it to state and we succeeded," senior Shon Dellinger said.

The girls State Tournament begins on Monday the 28 while the boys is on May 5.

