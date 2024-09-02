‘We've got something to prove’: Baylor preps for Utah on the road

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears are coming off a season opening 45-3 victory over Tarleton State. It's the beginning of a long season for the Bears and they see Saturday's game as what's to come.

"Doesn't really kind of feel like a win. It feels more of like we're just getting started, you know, and there's more to do. And so, and seems so long ago now," head coach Dave Aranda said.

Dequan Finn is coming off a two touchdown, two interception performance in his debut with the Baylor Bears. For Aranda, it's a step in the right place for the sixth year quarterback.

"His leadership and his attitude, I thought those were strong points. The best thing about all of it is that he's way determined and way focused and Jake and all them are excited about taking the next step with him because we can see what it can be," Aranda said.

The Bears next test is this weekend on the road against ranked Utah. If Baylor wins, it would bring them to 2-0 for the first time since the 2021 season.

Baylor found success on the road last year, but for this season, the team wants to do more.

"I think it's more of you know we've got something to prove. We've got a bunch of guys that wanna win and wanna achieve and wanna be that team and we know that the team we're playing is kind of that team. And so, we have to show up with our best," Aranda said.

Baylor at Utah is scheduled for Saturday, September 7 at 2:30 p.m.

Follow Shahji on social media!