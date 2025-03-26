Voice of the Baylor Bears, John Morris, recaps Baylor Basketball seasons

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor men's and women's basketball are currently in off season mode.

Both teams made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. It was a historic time for the women as they hosted the first and second rounds of the Big Dance at the Foster Pavilion for the first time ever. For the voice of the Baylor Bears, John Morris, it's one he won't forget.

"It was so cool. I'm so happy for Nicki and that team, from where they started the season to just build and get better as the year goes on and to get to that position where they're a top 16 seed and be able to host was just huge because I know that was one of their goals," Morris said.

We are already seeing the shakeups for the Bears roster — on the men's side, Langston Love and Jason Asemota are now in the transfer portal.

Plus, assistant coach Bill Armstrong left the Bears to be the head basketball coach at McNeese.

"I really feel bad for our coaches — they go through a whole season, get to the end of the season, and you think, you know, Coach Drew would probably like to go fishing, and he can't because the portal's open and he's got to work on that," Morris said.

"You've got to jump in — you can't delay one bit and so they just go from season to portal season."

As we look toward next season, both the men and women want to improve and John Morris sees the routes both Bears teams could take in the off season.

"I'm no expert on this matter, but, for the men they're gonna have a lot of holes to fill, they got a lot of roster spots, that they've got to fill going into this next season," Morris said.

"I know this year when Josh Ojianwuna went out there was Marino Dubravcic behind him but really they were left without a proven big man."

"On the women's side they lose a lot, and it's different because these are seniors that are leaving that have really left their mark on Baylor women's basketball," Morris said.

"I think they've got you know kind of across the board a lot of spots that they'll have to fill."

