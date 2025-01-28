Texas Rangers visit with Baylor and MCC players

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — "Well, we know we have so many fans in Waco and it's great to just be able to connect with people. As a radio announcer, you always wonder who's listening and as we travel around, we realize that the Rangers are really important to people outside of DFW too," the voice of Texas Rangers radio broadcasts, Eric Nadal, said.

The Texas Rangers stopped by Baylor to meet with local players and fans from Baylor and MCC.

"Fans come from everywhere, you know, I bet we could go to New York and we could find a big a big group of Rangers fans, but you know, Waco is a big place — great school here in Baylor and good fan base here," Texas Rangers pitcher Josh Sborz said.

Sborz got the final out in the Ranger's 2023 World Series victory.

This is a homecoming for Cody Bradford. He was with the Bears from 2017-2018. He tells 25 News' Shahji Adam coming back to his stomping grounds always brings back memories.

"Not just on the field, but off the field as well. I mean, I met my wife, I met some friends — the groomsmen that were in my wedding, and so Baylor's a really near and dear place and a special place in our hearts," he said.

The Rangers talked about the 2023 World Series season and their journey to the major leagues. Opportunities like these are important for college players.

"There's a lot to learn. There's a big jump from college to pro. I think the college coaches in general have done a great job if you look at the line these kids are taking now from draft to the big leagues, it is rapid," Sborz said.

"My hope would be that you know, coming out of college, you're not a finished product as a baseball player, whether it's MCC or Baylor or another college that's in the local area, just keep working hard and see where god will take you," Bradford said.

Baylor baseball's season begins on February 14 at home against Youngstown State. MCC's opener is on February 7.

