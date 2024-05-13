Scott Drew reflects on staying with Baylor, roster additions

WACO, Texas — It's been quite an exciting few months for Scott Drew and Baylor basketball.

Baylor had to deal with roster shakeups, including the most turnover on Scott Drew's staff since coming to Baylor. Drew has finalized his coaching staff and also has brought big name additions to the roster including Duke's Jeremy Roach, Miami's Norchad Omier, and also returning players from last year.

With the roster completing reaching its final stages, Scott Drew thinks this team can put on a show for Waco.

"It's a talented group, but it's an experienced group and most of all they fit the Baylor culture. With this group, we feel that we have the talent to compete for a championship and the same time do it with a group that we're excited to work with," Drew said.

One of the biggest signings Scott Drew had to deal with was himself. All the talk on social media was Scott Drew was most likely going to Kentucky, but in a huge 180, Scott Drew signed with Baylor and a big factor on his decision was his faith

"The easy thing is always staying in Waco because that's comfortable and that's home and we love it here. You want to do what God wants you to do and you want to be at the center of his will and really, that's what it was all about. Just seeking where he want us and again, we are going to be obedient, be obedient and go to that," he said.

The Bears made it to the NCAA tournament this past season before being sent home by Clemson. Stay tuned with 25 News to see what the Baylor squad will do for the upcoming season.

