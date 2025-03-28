Sawyer Robertson looks to expand his game this season

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor's offense had a coming out party last season.

Quarterback Sawyer Robertson took the reigns as the starter. Not only did he have his best season, but he led the Bears to the Texas Bowl against LSU.

Watch the full story here:

Sawyer Robertson looks expand his game this season

This will be Robertson's first full season as the starter — and he's looking to improve on the field and grow as a leader.

"Getting in and out of like my checks, the right play calls, all that stuff. And then like getting more technical with just like accuracy. I want to make life on my receivers as easy as possible," Robertson said.

"He knows it's his team and he's doing a great job with it. You know, last year at this point, he was just trying to win the quarterback competition and now he's, you know, put together a pretty solid year. He knows what he needs to improve you know, individually," Baylor offensive coordinator Jake Spavital said.

Robertson finished last year with 3,071 passing yards, 28 passing touchdown and 8 interceptions.

The Bears take on Auburn at home on Friday, August 29.

