Law enforcement prepares for March Madness women's basketball tournament at Foster Pavilion

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor University Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies are getting ready for NCAA's women's basketball tournament this weekend.



Baylor Police say preparations are not much different from other home games and events at the Foster Pavilion.

The Baylor Police Department, Waco Police Department and McLennan County Sheriff's Office are all working together for the weekend.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Fans aren't the only ones gearing up for March Madness starting on Friday — Baylor police are also getting their game faces on.

"We're working with our local and Baylor law enforcement personnel to produce a very robust safety and security plan for the entire ncaa women's tournament," Baylor Police Chief John Kolinek said.

Baylor Police Chief John Kolinek tells 25 News his department is working alongside Waco Police and the McLennan County Sheriff's Office for the first round of the NCAA women's basketball tournament.

"We will have a command post inside Foster Pavilion that the men and women from the different agencies, specifically Waco and McLennan County will be a part of that as well," he said.

"It's the same plan we have for every event, we're not necessarily doing anything different."

While it's the first time the Foster Pavilion is hosting a NCAA tournament game, Chief Kolinek says security plans going into the weekend will be very similar to whenever Baylor hosts home games or other events at the arena.

"We always adjust to the size, scale and type of event that we have just to make sure that we have the appropriate staffing and personnel."

Finally, to protect yourself, Chief Kolinek encourages everyone to hide, lock and take.

"Anytime you're at an event related to the university or you're going to be on-campus, make sure you hide, lock and take," he said.

"It's one of the programs we use here at the university about anything that you would leave in your vehicle — make sure you hide it, so anyone who's walking by the vehicle won't look inside. Lock your vehicle always and take your most prized possessions."

Waco Police sent 25 News a statement:

We hope everyone who comes to enjoy the sporting event does so in a safe and respectful way for all. The Waco Police Department is here for anyone that may need help or assistance if an emergency situation is to arise. We also have a great relationship with Baylor Police Department as we have assisted them with security at many of their sporting events in the past. Waco Police Department

