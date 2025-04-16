Baylor's tight end roster looks for expanding role

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor football's offense continues to grow. The tight end is a position group on the verge of seeing leadership growth as the team looks to someone new to fill the shoes for former Bear Gavin Yates.

Watch the full story here:

Baylor's tight end room looks for expanding role

"I only lost one guy in the tight end room with Gavin Yates, which was a big part of the puzzle that we saw last year, but, kind of the returns and then kind of taking some mature, I mean, some steps forward and kind of taking a leadership role in that aspect," Baylor tight ends coach Jarrett Anderson said.

"The room last year had such a success, you know, with Trigg and Gavin and everyone. it was definitely like a point where like this is something we could build from — obviously, it sucks not having Gavin, such a good vocal leader and a great player," freshman Matthew Klopfenstein said.

This is year two under offensive coordinator Jake Spavital and the tight end room is looking to expand their role on the field.

"I probably have a better relationship than my wife sometimes. I think I'm in the room longer than with Spav than I am with my wife. It's good and I knew the offensive structure that it was before," Anderson said.

"I think that we've shown that we're able to take on that expansion and that Spav is able to trust our room and Anderson's able to trust our room, with what we're able to do on the field and how we're able to help the team, and I think having that second year is really big, just being comfortable with everything," sophomore Hawkins Polley said.

The tight end room is dealing with injuries as they look to be 100 percent come August 29 when the Bears take on Auburn at McLane Stadium.

Follow Shahji on social media!