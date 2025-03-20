WACO, Texas (KXXV) — It's almost time for Baylor women's basketball to hit the court for the NCAA Tournament.

Baylor women's basketball is March Madness ready for Grand Canyon

Baylor is making the Foster Pavilion March Madness themed, to include banners and graphics around the court. It's the first time ever Baylor will host the Big Dance at the Foster Pavilion, which brings an advantage for a home crowd.

The Bears are looking to start their postseason strong. The community coming to cheer them on will bring extra motivation.

"I'm hoping that you know we get the crowd like we did against TCU. I think we very much deserve it on this team — we go out and fight each night," senior Sarah Andrews said.

"I know Nicki put out that little statement, like it said, to whom it may concern, please excuse so and so from class. I really hope that teachers are understanding because this doesn't happen very often. You only get so many chances to play at home," junior Bella Fontleroy said.

The Bears are coming off a strong showing at the Big 12 Championship in Kansas City by making it to the finals before losing to TCU. Competing there gets them more ready for Friday.

"I feel like the tournament preparation was just like easy prep for March Madness, you know, you're one and done at the tournament as well, so I just feel like that was good preparation for us," graduate Aliyah Matharu said.

"A lot of the same teams are still gonna be in the tournament we may or may not see them again, but it's definitely good preparation for us just to keep playing top teams and keep getting that shot at people," senior Jada Walker said.

The last time the Bears were at the Foster was senior night against TCU. The senior class on this team wants to give it all they have in their last games at the Pavilion.

"We're gonna put it all on the floor. We're gonna get those dubs because we didn't, we didn't get what we wanted to get on senior night, so we definitely are gonna do what we gotta do," senior Yaya Felder said.

"One, let's go get a ring. Two, let's just leave everything out on the floor so that we can, you know, give our all for our last few games," senior Aaronette Vonleh said.

Baylor takes faces Grand Canyon on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

