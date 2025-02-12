WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Baylor Bears took care of business at home in a 75-65 win over 18 ranked West Virginia.

The Bears shot 50 percent from the field and three. That efficiency extends Baylor's winning streak to five.

Watch the action from the court here:

Baylor women's basketball gets ranked 75-65 win over West Virginia

"We want to make sure that we're doing everything we can to finish at the top, just taking every game very seriously — knowing that there's not really much room for slippage or error," Aaronette Vonleh said.

Vonleh finished with 21 points and four rebounds.

"The biggest thing is we're shooting the basketball well, but we're trying to keep it really simple because our players are good enough that we don't have to be intricate," head coach Nicki Collen said.

The regular season is close to wrapping up as Baylor has five regular season games remaining. For this squad, they want to play for the seniors in their last hurrah.

"In these moments right now we all have to do it for each other and they put a big emphasis on the people who this will be their last time wearing a collegiate jersey. We're playing for each other we're trying to have fun and just enjoy these last few regular season games together," Bella Fontleroy said.

Fontleroy added 15 points and six rebounds in Baylor's win.

The Bears are still tied for first place in the Big 12 standings with TCU and it's going down to the wire in these final games as the postseason is around the corner.

"Someone's gonna win this league, it might be a tie, it could be a three-way tie — it could be, you know a seeding nightmare. I think our league is really good and people don't talk about it enough," Collen said.

"Maybe we're not the most glamorous league when it comes to like our teams at the top but we're pretty dang good and I would put the teams in our league up against anyone," Collen added.

Baylor now gets ready for a road match-up against Texas Tech on Saturday, February 15. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

