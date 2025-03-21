Baylor women's basketball defeats Grand Canyon 73-60 to advance

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — History was made with Baylor women's basketball taking on Grand Canyon at the Foster Pavilion in the first round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever.

In the first quarter, GCU came to play. They gave Baylor a tough first quarter and led 18-17. Baylor shot 33 percent from the field in the first quarter.

The second quarter is where Baylor and GCU got more physical. Back and forth on turnovers and steals. Baylor would retake the lead 27-25 and go into halftime leading 31-28.

Aaronette Vonleh led the charge with 11 points at the half.

GCU would put up a fight by forcing the Bears to commit turnovers but the Bears would start to take over. Vonleh would continue to dominate — finishing with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Jada Walker also put up big numbers with 17 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

The Bears beat Grand Canyon 73-60.

Baylor advances to the second round and will face the winner of Ole Miss/Ball St on Sunday.

