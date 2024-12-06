Baylor Volleyball cruises to second round of NCAA tournament

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor volleyball put on a show at the Ferrell Center against Wofford. Three straight sets of dominance for the Bears to advance to the next round.

With a quick turnaround for their next game, finishing up quick brings an advantage.

"You want to have fresh legs — you don't want to wear out the shoulders with tons of swings," said head coach, Ryan McGuyre.

"Most of the year you have the days in between travel — I think getting in and out is something our seniors understood is part of being a mature team in the tournament and you don't want to play longer than you need to."

There comes pressure when it comes to hosting as you want to defend your home court — but for the Bears, it's business as usual.

"A motto I'm also living by this season is pressure is a privilege — we love hosting. That was something that we really wanted to do this year and just being able to have the opportunity to defend our home court is super exciting," said senior, Elise McGhee.

"Knowing that we have another game in order to do that is really fun for us."

"I think it was just a good way to kind of get our feet on the ground for the tournament — I think just like seeing us be good on the little things, but also be able to like implement the like new tricks and tools we've been working on to practice — I think it's been great," junior Allie Sczech said.

Baylor will go again on Friday night against Dayton at 7:00 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.

