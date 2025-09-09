Baylor quarterback lands multiple awards in week two

Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson lands multiple awards this week, coming off a win against SMU.

First, Robertson was named AP National Player of the Week

And second, Robertson is the Davey O'Brien National QB of the Week.

Robertson became the first Big 12 QB to throw for 400 or more yards in the first two games of a season since Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes did in 2016.

Robertson now joins Mahomes, Oklahoma State's Brandon Weeden and Baylor's Robert Griffin III as the only Big 12 quarterbacks in the last 15 years to throw for at least 400 yards in three-straight games.

Third, Robertson was named the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Kicker Connor Hawkins was also named Big 12 Special Teams Player and Freshman of the Week for his game-winning field goal against SMU. Hawkins accounted for 12 points during that game, the most by a BU kicker since 2023

Next up for the Bears is going up against Samford at McLane Stadium Saturday, Sept. 13 at 11 a.m.