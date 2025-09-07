THRILLER IN DALLAS: Baylor beats SMU 48-45 in Double OT

DALLAS, Texas (KXXV) — It took double overtime, but the Baylor Bears upset No. 17 SMU 48-45 on the road off a game winning field goal by Connor Hawkins.

"Nice kick, dude," quarterback Sawyer Robertson said.

"Let's go! Let's go — lifting him up," wide receiver Josh Cameron said.

14 straight times, Baylor has beaten SMU. It's another chapter added to this historic series.

"There's a great history and it's cool to play this game. I know it means a lot to be with people and to get a win means even more," head coach Dave Aranda said.

Sawyer Robertson is playing some of the best football in the NCAA. Two games so far and Sawyer has a combined 859 passing yards, seven TDs and no interceptions.

"Just playing every snap like it's your last, and then like those things take care of themselves, and obviously like — my job is easy when I'm throwing to guys like Josh, Ashtyn, those receivers, Trigg. Line was protecting well, and then like everything else," Robertson said.

"I'm thinking back to my first start against Air Force last year like the game has just slowed down so much for me," he said.

"You can't take Sawyer for granted. For Baylor to have Sawyer Robertson. You can't take it for granted. The type of person he is, the leader that he is," Aranda said.

"My son is here, and he looks up to Sawyer. He's doing it right now with kind of not really a running game and so everyone's kind of loading up on him," Aranda added.

There was frustration in the Auburn game and frustration against SMU, but the Bears returned to Waco with a win and coach Aranda said it best after the game — this is just the start of it all.

"What was a tight team is even now more tighter because they see what comes, what happens when they come together right, and they maybe bend but don't break," he said.

"All it takes is one victory and then everyone else starts feeling that and then the energy just keeps on stacking, stacking, stacking, and then really just carry that momentum into each week and really just whenever you get back to next week, it's like hey, we won, now let's go do it again, again, again, again till we get to where we wanna go," Cameron said.

Cameron finished the game with nine catches, 151 yards and two touchdowns.

Baylor looks to keep this momentum as they return home to host Samford on Saturday, September 13 at 11:00 a.m.

