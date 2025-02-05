Baylor men's basketball drops to Texas Tech 73-59

LUBBOCK, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor men's basketball rebound victory against 16-ranked Kansas was short-lived as the Bears drop to 13-ranked Texas Tech 73-59.

VJ Edgecombe did not suit up for tonight's game after his injury against Kansas — Jeremy Roach made his return to the lineup. He finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, and two assists.

Norchad Omier led the way in scoring for Baylor with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Texas Tech now wins their seventh straight game and is now one of the hottest teams in the NCAA as their momentum is not slowing down.

Baylor takes another loss and has not won back-to-back games since beating Utah in late January.

The Bears are now 14-8 and 6-5 in conference play — Baylor looks to get back in the win column against UCF at home on Saturday. Tip-off is at 1:00 p.m.

