Baylor men's basketball dominates UCF 91-76

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor men's basketball was back at home taking on UCF.

This was the first time in a while that the Bears were fully healthy. That enthusiasm was short lived as Josh Ojianwuna sustained a knee injury early in the game. He was helped to the locker room and didn't return to the game.

Head coach Scott Drew during his post game presser said they will wait for the results of the MRI and are hoping he is not out for the season.

The Bears were able to keep it going as they beat UCF 91-76. Norchad Omier scored 18 points and 12 rebounds, nabbing career double-double number 80.

