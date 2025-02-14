WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor men's basketball is still reeling from the loss of Josh Ojianwuna to injury as they fall to Houston 76-65 — now, they are looking to adjust.

"I wish I could tell you all we needed was one extra day of practice and we're good, but the reality is — again some years you deal with more injuries and whatnot and this year," said head coach, Scott Drew.

"You just haven't had the time to really get the stability and really be able to build — it's been more reactive plug and play and figure things out."

Baylor looks to rebound in home matchup against West Virginia

"Josh is out — we're trying to make up for his, his missing presence — I guess you see after we finished the game, he went out the first four minutes unfortunately, but we finished the game, but we see where we can be," freshman VJ Edgecombe said.

The Bears enter the final stretch of the season and face another tough matchup in West Virginia.

"They're always gritty physical team — they got some nice guards they got a nice little nice team all around so you know," said junior Langston Love.

"We're not taking anybody lightly, you know, we come in taking everybody the same trying to game plan for them the best that we can — it's the Big 12 at the end of the day, so you know, night in night out it's going to be a fight."

Baylor takes on West Virginia at the Foster Pavilion on Saturday, February 15 — tip-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

