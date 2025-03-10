Baylor looks to move past loss to TCU in Big 12 Championship

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KXXV) — The Baylor Bears fell short against TCU in the Big 12 Women's Championship.

Baylor's second half comeback just wasn't enough to make up for their first half struggles as they fall to TCU 64-59.

"I don't think we were very effective at either end of the floor and then I thought we just clip clipped along, played really good offense in the third, still made some defensive mistakes, but then I thought we really locked down in the fourth," head coach Nicki Collen said.

"We battled back from where we were down at halftime. I'm gonna give us a day to hang our head on it, but when 11:59, 12 o'clock...it's time to move on and get ready for the NCAA tournament," Sarah Andrews said.

Andrews finished with 13 points, five rebounds, and three assists against TCU.

The Bears are now looking ahead to NCAA Tournament — with March Madness looming, key pieces like Darianna Littlepage-Buggs will return and the Bears feel they have proven they can go against anyone.

"Buggs is already practicing — she's in return to play protocol. She'll be back practicing with us the whole week for the NCAA tournament," Collen said.

"We do have what it takes to play against really good teams and beat them. I think there's this little switch that has to go off in our heads, and I know that we're gonna work towards that, but we just have what it takes in our locker room to win against anybody," Aaronette Vonleh said.

Vonleh had a great second half against TCU as she finished the game with 20 points and six rebounds.

With the incredible performance the Bears showed in Kansas City, was it enough to earn a spot to host?

"I feel like we've done everything we needed to do down the stretch, playing our best basketball at the end of the year and only losing to a top 10 team twice," Collen said.

"I would be surprised, disappointed. Surprised, but mainly disappointed."

The Bears await their fate as they look to see where they will be heading during Sunday's Selection Show.

