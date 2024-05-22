Baylor heads to 7th NCAA Super Regional

WACO, Texas — Baylor softball took down Louisiana, 4-3, on Sunday in a big come from behind victory to punch their ticket to the NCAA super regionals.

"It was just such a big team win. A lot of fun. I can't even describe it. I mean, the viewers know like it was really nail biting," senior Taylor Strain said.

"I would say the whole trip was almost like a redemption story of last year's Regional, especially with them matching us up with Ole Miss first round," senior Emily Hott said.

Baylor has gone through one of the toughest schedules in college softball and when it comes to rising to the challenge, the Bears feel they are playing with house money.

"Nothing is more fun than being the underdog because you have no pressure on you. You can go out there and just play so free and play so fun and just do it all for the lord," Hott said.

"We know we belong and just keeping the same mindset of just have fun, play free and play for each other," Strain said.

The Bears have dealt with injuries this season, but the mentality of Baylor heading off to the Super Regionals is that there's more to this than just softball.

"If you know the story of Gideon in the bible, God whittled his army down to where it couldn't be Gideon, it couldn't be the Army. That's kind of the philosophy that we've taken with it. It's not about us, it's about God doing something special with a team that wants to honor him and all that we do," Baylor softball head coach Glenn Moore said.

"I'd say it shows a maturity on the team," Hott said.

"We were just acting like every game was the last game we played. I think that really set us up for whenever this was finally the chance for it to be many of our last games. I was really proud of everyone," she said.

Baylor gets ready to take on Florida with a chance to the College World Series on the line. Game one is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m.

Follow Shahji on social media!